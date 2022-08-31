Dad won't join mom in shaming overweight daughter after she took it too far.

When a teenage girl rapidly started to put on weight, it naturally concerned her parents, who decided to leave it alone... until a tipping point was reached. A huge fight ensued, so the dad (u/ReadyPercentage9350) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not supporting my wife's decision?
My wife is a doctor and a pretty straight arrow. There's not a lot of beating around bushes or dancing around issues with her. We have 1 daughter who's 17 and she's just started her senior year of high school.
She's always a bit above normal or above average, however you wish to phrase it, weight wise, but, over the course of last school year and this past summer, things have really escalated. My wife noticed, I noticed, we discussed it amongst ourselves and always left it at, she's a smart girl, let's let her deal with it, she'll make the right call.