Dad won't join mom in shaming overweight daughter after she took it too far.

Raising a child is no easy feat, especially when they are struggling with physical or mental health. And what happens when two parents have very different approaches when it comes to addressing it?

When a teenage girl rapidly started to put on weight, it naturally concerned her parents, who decided to leave it alone... until a tipping point was reached. A huge fight ensued, so the dad (u/ReadyPercentage9350) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not supporting my wife's decision?

My wife is a doctor and a pretty straight arrow. There's not a lot of beating around bushes or dancing around issues with her. We have 1 daughter who's 17 and she's just started her senior year of high school.