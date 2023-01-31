Bi mother calls partner her 'soulmate'; daughter defends 'abusive' father.

The announcement of a little 'family addition' went wrong when one woman called her mother 'insensitive' for referring to her new partner as her 'soulmate' instead of the woman's father and mother's ex-husband...whom she also admits was 'abusive' towards her mother.

u/AfternoonHaunting55 didn't understand why everyone was mad at her after calling her mom 'insensitive'. Even her husband took her mother's side. So she asked Reddit:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for saying my mother is insensitive for calling her new partner her soulmate?

I’m 21F, recently welcomed my own child into the world and I’ve been pretty emotional since. My mother always encouraged me to express myself, be independent and got me into things like art and swimming, we were super close.

My dad wasn’t amazing towards my mother; he decided who she saw, what she ate and how she dressed but they separated when I was 12, and his behaviour didn’t change how he treated me because he was a great dad…up till I was 16 and he passed away he was still trying to rekindle his relationship with my mother and still trying to improve via therapy.