Bi mother calls partner her 'soulmate'; daughter defends 'abusive' father.

u/AfternoonHaunting55 didn't understand why everyone was mad at her after calling her mom 'insensitive'. Even her husband took her mother's side. So she asked Reddit:
I’m 21F, recently welcomed my own child into the world and I’ve been pretty emotional since. My mother always encouraged me to express myself, be independent and got me into things like art and swimming, we were super close.
My dad wasn’t amazing towards my mother; he decided who she saw, what she ate and how she dressed but they separated when I was 12, and his behaviour didn’t change how he treated me because he was a great dad…up till I was 16 and he passed away he was still trying to rekindle his relationship with my mother and still trying to improve via therapy.
I know it wasn’t her job to forgive him but my dad fully believed she was his soulmate, and up till his death he was apologising and trying to get better for her. Four years ago my mother got with “Candice” and came out as bi, she said her parents wouldn’t have accepted her but now she has nobody to hide from…