Woman asks what to do about daughter-in-law making her look bad on social media.

From Flashy_Focus4824:

I have a son, Ryan (m22). Ryan has a wife, Holly (f22). They got married and moved in together around 4 months ago after dating for 3 years. I'm really happy for them. There's just a small problem, though.

Holly has recently started making posts on social media with jokes about how horrible mothers-in-law are, all the time. When seeing them, I thought I did something to upset Holly. I asked her about it and she insisted that I hadn't upset her, and that she just posts them because she thinks they're funny.

I asked Ryan about it and he said that Holly never seemed upset at me and told me I'm overthinking it. But Holly keeps making these posts.