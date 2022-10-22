Woman asks what to do about daughter-in-law making her look bad on social media.

From Flashy_Focus4824:
I have a son, Ryan (m22). Ryan has a wife, Holly (f22). They got married and moved in together around 4 months ago after dating for 3 years. I'm really happy for them. There's just a small problem, though.
Holly has recently started making posts on social media with jokes about how horrible mothers-in-law are, all the time. When seeing them, I thought I did something to upset Holly. I asked her about it and she insisted that I hadn't upset her, and that she just posts them because she thinks they're funny.
I asked Ryan about it and he said that Holly never seemed upset at me and told me I'm overthinking it. But Holly keeps making these posts.
The rest of my family have even been asking me if everything is okay between me, Ryan and Holly because they've seen the posts too. The last straw was when Holly made a post about 'arguments with monsters-in-law'. Now everyone in my family thinks I argued with Holly when that didn't even happen.