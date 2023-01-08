Daughter treated badly asks, 'AITA for watching my parents become homeless?'

AITA for refusing to help my parents with their mortgage "Forcing them to lose their home" even though I can easily pay it off?

As children, my parents would buy my two brothers whatever they requested regardless of how expensive it was, allowed them to go on trips with them & threw them over the top birthday parties while I didn’t receive any.

For example, my brothers got to go to Disney for their birthday(s) while I stayed with my grandparents. (Fortunately my aunt / grandma took me to Disney few months later) After being called out, they said they couldn’t afford the trip for 5

As we got a little older my parents had us working in their business after school & weekends...they gave both my brothers allowances for helping out while I didn’t receive anything (& was expected to do more)