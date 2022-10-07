Daughter treated like help decides to leave family; younger sister calls her an AH.

My parents had two girls me (17f) and my sister (14f). I have always felt like my parents saw me as a babysitter, as a third adult in the house, and have expected me to be a 40 year old kid/teenager.

Whereas my sister was their baby. They spoil her rotten. They adore her. She has never wanted for anything and they do everything to make her happy.

I was expected to help take care of my sister for as long as I can remember. She's not special needs, was never sick, wasn't even a preemie either. But that was the dynamic that was set up. I remember I would come home from school and mom would have me help feed my sister.