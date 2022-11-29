Mom 'loses it' at dinner, daughter re-evaluates who the family villain really is.

There's a 'black sheep' in nearly every family... but there's usually a lot more to the story than that. A young woman posted about a family dispute and ended up learning much more than she was prepared for...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for defending my brother?

throwawayah2028 writes:

I’m actually also surprised I’m defending my brother but here goes. So my older brother had issues. He was essentially one of those bratty and evil kids you read stories about.

He got older and got into drugs and other illegal stuff. Our parents had enough and kicked him out after he became uncontrollable. It was mostly done for me as I was still pretty young.