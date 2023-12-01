DIL claims MIL said 'you're not my kid,' MIL exposes her lie with screenshots. UPDATED.

When you're dealing with liars, it's important to document everything so you can refute their claims.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for exposing her future DIL's lies, and not "forgiving" her. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my future DIL not to do it again instead of saying I forgive you?"

My eldest is going to get married soon, and I have a beautiful wedding dress that I have promised my daughter that she can wear. It's basically a beaded ball gown. I have issues with my future DIL, nothing major but she has spread words I didn’t say. I’m only 44.