Husband moves in disabled siblings and nursing team without telling wife. AITA?

Marriages are built on love and compromise.

When you join a union, you also unite your own separate families. One woman was at a loss when she felt her husband was putting the needs of his disabled siblings over her own.

Husband [37m] moved in his siblings without even letting me [32f] know. All of our future plans have basically been thrown away, and I’m heartbroken.

ThrowRA_falling232

Husband and I have been married for 5 years. For some context, his siblings (Twins, M, F, early 20) are underdeveloped physically and mentally. They can take care of themselves as far as wiping themselves, going to the bathroom and feeding themselves, but they are rather weak, having brittle and fragile bones.

Combined with their mental immaturity, which is similar to that of about a 12-13 year old, they have to be monitored, cooked for, assisted with going up stairs, moving around for long distances etc.