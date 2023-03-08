Husband moves in disabled siblings and nursing team without telling wife. AITA?

When you join a union, you also unite your own separate families. One woman was at a loss when she felt her husband was putting the needs of his disabled siblings over her own.
Husband and I have been married for 5 years. For some context, his siblings (Twins, M, F, early 20) are underdeveloped physically and mentally. They can take care of themselves as far as wiping themselves, going to the bathroom and feeding themselves, but they are rather weak, having brittle and fragile bones.
Combined with their mental immaturity, which is similar to that of about a 12-13 year old, they have to be monitored, cooked for, assisted with going up stairs, moving around for long distances etc.
They can’t take care of themselves financially because of all this. All of this I knew while we were dating, but they were being cared for by a team of nurses and caregivers at that time, not in our home.