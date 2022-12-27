Dying FIL wants to take grandkids to Disney; dad says, 'First trip should be with us.'

AITA for saying no to my In Laws taking our kids to Disney?

My (M28) wife (F28) and I have two daughters, 6 & 5 years old, which is prime Disney age. They’re both super into princesses and all that. We’ve talked about taking them to Disney over the next few years as we know they’d love it.

My wife has never been before, and I’ve only been once- when I was 10 years old. It was definitely a memorable trip for me as my family had to save up a while for it. We’ve always known that Disney would be our big trip with our girls.