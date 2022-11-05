Dying man's mom performs religious ritual in hospital; wife bans her from visiting.

My husband has been suffering from health issues for years. They've gotten worse the past 6 months. He's currently in the hospital (5 days now) things don't seem to be getting better and he's on a vent machine.
His mother and I admittedly don't have the best relationship. His condition has severed things between her and I but I keep to myself mostly and make sure to let her have her time with him.
When he first was admitted to the hospital, she tried to go against what I asked her to do. Yesterday, I went home then came back and found out that she poured oil on him. She brought someone from the church and had my husband covered in oil from head to toe (even his hair).
I was livid, I got into an argument with her and she argued that she was just anointing him (I heard they do this when they know the patient is going to die) and said that the hospital approved of it so I was lashing out for no reason. I ended up banning her from the hospital which caused a huge blowup in the family.