Dying man's mom performs religious ritual in hospital; wife bans her from visiting.

My husband has been suffering from health issues for years. They've gotten worse the past 6 months. He's currently in the hospital (5 days now) things don't seem to be getting better and he's on a vent machine.

His mother and I admittedly don't have the best relationship. His condition has severed things between her and I but I keep to myself mostly and make sure to let her have her time with him.

When he first was admitted to the hospital, she tried to go against what I asked her to do. Yesterday, I went home then came back and found out that she poured oil on him. She brought someone from the church and had my husband covered in oil from head to toe (even his hair).