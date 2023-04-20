Excluded stepbrother treated to 'fun days' by uncle; stepmother says not anymore.

So, what does a caring uncle do when their nephew is being routinely ignored by their stepsiblings? Take him out for some fun every once in a while! What's the harm there? Stepmom thinks, a lot. Here's the uncle's Reddit post:
u/Positive_Reindeer236 writes:
My brother has an 8 year old son Caden. Caden's mom died when he was a baby. My brother married Simone 2 years ago almost and they blended families. Simone has Bella 10 and Archie 9. Bella and Archie's dad died when they were 4 and 5.
Caden was really excited about Bella and Archie and having siblings. My brother and Simone told him that he'd have a brother and a sister and they'd be buddies for life and really made him eager to live with Bella and Archie.
But his experience with them has not been a positive one. They don't want to include him in anything, they seem to go out of their way to not spend time with him.