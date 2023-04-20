Excluded stepbrother treated to 'fun days' by uncle; stepmother says not anymore.

You can try to keep kids from being cruel to one another, but you sure can't make them be friends if they don't want to.

So, what does a caring uncle do when their nephew is being routinely ignored by their stepsiblings? Take him out for some fun every once in a while! What's the harm there? Stepmom thinks, a lot. Here's the uncle's Reddit post:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for taking just my nephew fun places and not my step niece and nephew as well?"

u/Positive_Reindeer236 writes:

My brother has an 8 year old son Caden. Caden's mom died when he was a baby. My brother married Simone 2 years ago almost and they blended families. Simone has Bella 10 and Archie 9. Bella and Archie's dad died when they were 4 and 5.

Caden was really excited about Bella and Archie and having siblings. My brother and Simone told him that he'd have a brother and a sister and they'd be buddies for life and really made him eager to live with Bella and Archie.