Daughter 'creeped out' by father's relationship with MUCH younger girlfriend. AITA?

"AITA for telling my dad I don’t want anything to do with his gf and new baby"

Commercial_Mouse8996

I (37f) have had a good relationship with my dad(60m). It wasn’t always a good relationship because he spent my entire childhood in jail and it took us years for me to be comfortable enough to connect after he was released. I have 2 kids (12 & 6) and he’s honestly the best grandpa. It warms my heart that even if he couldn’t be there for me he can be there for my kids. He’s genuinely a good guy.

For the past 12 years he was married to this evil witch, I could not get along with her for the life of me, again she was great with my kids as well so I just kind of chalked it up to not everyone has to like each other.

I respected her but avoided her at all costs. I’d ask my dad to visit us in our home if possible so I could make my visits around his wife less frequent.. well this past fall my dad decided to get a divorce. He met this 26 year old lady with 2 very young children and I guess they hit it off.