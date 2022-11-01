Man leaving rehab refuses to attend Thanksgiving with 'chaperone', family says he must.

When this man is embarrassed by his family, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to go to thanksgiving dinner if it means I have to have a “chaperone” when I’m there?"

I (27M) got out of rehab for opioids a month ago. I’ve been crashing with a friend while I’ve been trying to get back on my feet.

Also. I can’t believe I have to type this, but my post isn’t fake because I’m talking about having thanksgiving in October. I’m Canadian. We have it in October.

Thanksgiving dinner is tomorrow night with a bunch of family and I have been invited. With the caveat that my older brother will be my “chaperone” for the night, and will follow me around and make sure that I’m not “getting into trouble” or “ruining the night.”