Pregnant woman says husband abandoned her, won't leave his bunker. AITA? UPDATED

He's not a doom's day prepper, but he's definitely not helping to prep for his child's birth.

One man was excited when he found his grandfather's old bunker. He thought it was just a myth, but there it was. He set it up as sort of a man cave and was loving spending time there. He loved it so much that he started spending more and more time there. So much so, that his wife threatened to seal it off. She felt completely abandoned unsupported at home with their son and unborn child. He says he should be able to have time to him self, but he's wondering if he is losing touch with reality.

'AITA for spending a lot of time in my bunker away from my family?'

ThrowRABunkerMan