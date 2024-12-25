'I learned a family secret a few months ago and its been on my mind due to the holiday.' UPDATED

Mom told me she just didn't have the desire to reconnect with my stepsister when she reached out a few years ago. She can't let go of my stepsister's deliberate cruelty to not just her and my father but to me. My stepsister was an adult when she did what she did. In her absence.

She had a wonderful husband and two sons (my older stepbrother and I) who were kind to her. My relatives all loved her. She admitted that her mental health had improved considerably without my stepsister around. She had wanted to prioritize the people in her life who weren't toxic.

She assured me she hadn't left her with nothing. She had full access to a college fund that my mother set up for her when she was born and she will still get an inheritance.