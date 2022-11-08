Family shuns man for 'laughing hysterically' after wife's miscarriage.

A frustrated woman posted to Reddit about the horrible treatment of her husband by his (and her) family, asking if she was wrong to spread the family drama to her neice. You decide who the a-hole is...

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for telling my niece my husband and I are not going to her birthday because my husband isn't welcome?

u/Beautiful-Cut3012 writes:

I have been with my husband for 10 years. We have been married for 5 of those years. He has suffered horrific trauma at the hands of his dad. His parents were married and expecting twins when his mom suffered some kind of hemorrhage and she ended up with eclampsia. My husband's mom and twin sister did not make it. But my husband did after a period of time in the NICU.