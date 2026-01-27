'My family threatened to cut me off if I turn off my Ring camera and stop sharing location.'

On Sunday night my mom came down to my room told me that they weren’t doing anything for dinner and I could just leave. I told her why I was upset, and her response back was that all I do is lie and no one can trust me, and that I’m such a negative person and when I’m not there they are so happy and enjoy themselves during the week, but the second I come home it’s just negativity.

She has also told me that I will never find a man because I just exude negative energy and people around me can feel it and don’t want to be around me. So I told her that what she says isn’t nice, and other people in the family have told me that too.