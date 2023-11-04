GF tells BF, 'it's me or your family,' learns why siblings are so attached to him. UPDATED 2X

Three weeks before we're supposed to leave, he hits me with a "My stepdad is saying the girls gotta go with us if I'm going to go."

ME: "What? That's crazy, he's not paying for it and neither are you. He can't withhold you from going."

Him: "He's having a hard time and says if I go for a week he's going to relocate my stuff from the house, Mom's agreeing with him."