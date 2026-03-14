'AITA for committing to a faraway university even though my sick mother needs me to help care for her and rest of the family?' UPDATED

I only applied to three schools, the OOS one I want to commit to, the local one (I got accepted!), and a third one that ended up rejecting me. I think my mom knows I'm thinking of leaving, she keeps saying stuff like "what am I gonna do when you move out one day?" WIBTA if I left? my brothers definitely don't want me to leave, I'm not sure if my dad cares, a lot of my close friends are saying I'm being selfish.

edit: Just to clarify, I don't think this has anything to do with me being female!! My parents have always supported my education and want me to be successful and have fulfilling jobs. My mother is just very against me leaving our hometown...