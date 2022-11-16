Woman walks off plane after seeing fiancé's kids in first class, her's in coach. AITA?

A women took to Reddit for a reality check, asking "Am I The A**hole for walking off a plan after finding out her fiancé's kids were in first class, while her kids were seated on coach. Her fiancé is basically saying it's not a big deal, and she's wondering if she overreacted. Take a read and see what you think. Here's her story...

So, my fiancee has 3 kids from his former marriage whilst I have 2, from my former marriage as well.

I quit my job to start focusing on getting my degree. He's become the "breadwinner," if you will, although I still contribute with my savings! I also do 80% of child-care and chores.