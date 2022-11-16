Woman walks off plane after seeing fiancé's kids in first class, her's in coach. AITA?

A women took to Reddit for a reality check, asking "Am I The A**hole for walking off a plan after finding out her fiancé's kids were in first class, while her kids were seated on coach. Her fiancé is basically saying it's not a big deal, and she's wondering if she overreacted. Take a read and see what you think. Here's her story...
So, my fiancee has 3 kids from his former marriage whilst I have 2, from my former marriage as well.
I quit my job to start focusing on getting my degree. He's become the "breadwinner," if you will, although I still contribute with my savings! I also do 80% of child-care and chores.
Long story short, he wanted me and my kids to attendTthanksgiving with his family who are located across country, and we were supposed to go yesterday (ahead of time to get a rental place). He booked our tickets and everything, but later before the flight I found out that he his kids and myself were put in 1st class, whilst my 2 kids (14) & (10) were put in economy.