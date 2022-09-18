19 year old asks for advice after finding out his sister is actually his mom.

"My older sister (let's call her Rose) and I have a great relationship since I was a baby. We were raised with an amazing adoptive family and she has always taken care of me."

I grew up in a very warm and loving environment but from what i was told I was lucky.

I was told the story of how me and my sister had two drug addict parents who never took care of us. They never bothered feeding us and used to left us at a junky friends house for days to go out partying. When my mom was pregnant with me she smoked and got drunk (luckily i turned out pretty fine) pretty often and when I was born my sister was the only one who took care of me.