OCD stepmom claims teen stepchild 'ruined her house' and demands compensation.

When a frustrated stepmom came home to an unspeakable mess made by her 18 yo stepdaughter, she decided enough was enough. So, she charged her stepkid for the full amount from the cleaner. It did not go well.
Thus, she came to Reddit to ask:
u/throwawayy029482 writes:
I (43F) and my husband (47M) have been married for 4 years now. We both have children from our previous marriages, (12M) and (10M) and “O” (18F). My husband and I dated for 3 years prior to getting married but moved in all together 2 years ago.
O lives with us full time and it had a bit of a rocky start with mine and O’s relationship but we managed to push through it. I told O from day one that I wasn’t her mom but if there was anything she wants to talk about or need, she can come to me. After a few months, we became quite close and she talked to me about anything she was too embarrassed to talk about with her dad.