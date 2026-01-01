'Found out my dad might have an adult daughter and everyone is acting like I imagined it.'

I’m 29F. My parents are still married (mom 56F, dad 58M) and I have one younger brother (24M). We’re not a “share feelings” family, but we’re close in a practical way: Sunday calls, birthdays, helping each other move, that kind of thing. My dad has always been the reliable one. Coach-your-team dad, fixes-your-car dad, not the secret double life type. That’s why this is messing with my head.
Two weeks ago I got a Facebook message from a woman I don’t know (38F). She said she thinks my dad is her biological father. She wasn’t aggressive, just kinda blunt and nervous. She said her mom told her “a name” years ago and she recently did a DNA test that matched her with a distant cousin on my dad’s side, and then she went digging.
She found my dad through an old yearbook photo and location, and apparently the timing lines up with when he was in college. She asked if I’d be willing to talk, even just to confirm basic details, because she doesn’t want to blow up anyone’s life but she’s tired of not knowing. I stared at the message for like an hour feeling sick.
I didn’t answer her right away. I first asked my dad privately, in person. I tried to keep it calm: “Did you ever have a relationship that could have resulted in a kid before you met mom?” He went quiet, then got weirdly angry, like instantly defensive.
He said “absolutely not” and that people on the internet make stuff up, and why am I bringing drama into the house. I said I wasn’t accusing him of cheating, I just want the truth, but he shut down and walked out.
Later that night my mom asked why I “upset your father” and when I mentioned the message she went pale and said, “Don’t reply. Just leave it.” No explanation, no denial, nothing. My brother says I should ignore it because “it’s not our problem” and I’m being nosy.
Now I feel stuck between being a good daughter and being a decent human to someone who might literally be my half sister. Part of me thinks my dad is lying, part of me thinks my mom knows something, and part of me thinks the woman could be wrong but the reactions from my parents felt… not normal.
Do I reply to her and ask for more info? Do I push my parents harder even if it cracks our family open? Or do I stay out of it and live with the guilt of leaving a person hanging who might be family?
Famous_Lawfulness581 said:
Your parents' reactions are telling you everything you need to know tbh. If there was nothing to hide, they would've just said "wow that's weird, must be a mistake" and moved on instead of getting defensive and telling you to drop it
The fact that your mom went pale and immediately said don't reply? Yeah that's not the reaction of someone who's confused, that's someone who knows exactly what this is about
OP responded:
Тhat's what freaked me out. Dad snapping and mom going pale felt like a confession honestly. I'm gonna ask her for the DNA info, then talk to them again.
Nitemare2020 said:
You could submit your own DNA test and see if you match to this person. If you do, great. If you don't, great. Either it's a scammer or it's not. I guess it just depends how far you want to take this. I'm sorry.
OP responded:
Yeah, that's probably the cleanest way to stop guessingL the spiraling. I’m just nervous about where that data ends up, but a match would answer a lot fast.
Rabbit-Lost said:
When your choice is between decent child and decent human, the answer is clear, at least to me - be the decent human. If you don’t condescend human, you will probably regret for a long time.
Icy-You3075 said:
By how your parents are reacting, I think there's a really good chance they have known this young woman has existed for a long a time. Nobody can tell you what to do. It has to be your decision. You need to be able to live with your own values and principles.
I can tell you that if it were me and if my parents had reacted the way your parents have, I would not only meet this woman in person, but I would also do a DNA test to know for sure if we are sister.
And OP responded:
I hear you. The 'don't reply' reaction makes me think they've known for years. I'm not ready to meet her yet, but I can do a DNA test first, quietly, then decide.