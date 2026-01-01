'Found out my dad might have an adult daughter and everyone is acting like I imagined it.'

She found my dad through an old yearbook photo and location, and apparently the timing lines up with when he was in college. She asked if I’d be willing to talk, even just to confirm basic details, because she doesn’t want to blow up anyone’s life but she’s tired of not knowing. I stared at the message for like an hour feeling sick.

I didn’t answer her right away. I first asked my dad privately, in person. I tried to keep it calm: “Did you ever have a relationship that could have resulted in a kid before you met mom?” He went quiet, then got weirdly angry, like instantly defensive.