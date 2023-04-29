Someecards Logo
Friends invite man as 'guest' to his own twin's surprise bday party. AITA?

Mitchell Friedman
Apr 29, 2023 | 4:03 PM
The math's just not adding up. A friend group that includes a pair of twin brothers planned a surprise birthday party — for just one of the twins. The 'guest' twin is, understandably, a little upset. He writes:

WIBTA for not attending my twin brothers surprise birthday dinner when I was only invited as a guest?

So I’m a twin, my brother and I hang out all the time and we are super close. In a few days its our (25m) birthday. We share the same friend group and we’re all really close and have been since school. He has a close group of girl friends (about 5 of them) who I have also known for many years, I would class them as being closer with him in recent years but we are all still good friends and socialise often together.

Now, I have been added to a group chat labeled “my brothers name surprise dinner!” It is a surprise birthday dinner for my twin brother organised by one of the girls in that group and they have invited me as a guest.

