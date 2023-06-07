7yo girl chooses bday cake cousin is allergic to; gets called 'selfish and ungrateful.'

My conversation with my daughter played out just like I predicted, and when I told my sister, she called my daughter selfish and ungrateful. She said that I’m a bad parent because I “taught her to hate (nephew)”. She threatened that if my nephew wasn’t welcome, that neither she nor her husband would come either. I said that was fine, because she wasn’t welcome either.

I then reached out to my BIL to let him know what was going on and to tell him he was still welcome if he wanted to come. He thanked me, but said that he would stay home to support my sister.