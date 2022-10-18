Girl refuses to travel by train, bus, or near people talking; ruins family vacation.

I (19F) was going to travel to a different state for a cousin's wedding with my family. Initially they decided to go through train since none of us wants to drive for 7 hours and attend a wedding tired. But I have severe motion sickness and I refused to travel by train .

We are going with our uncle's family to make it a small fam vacation as well , so my dad and him agreed on renting a bus so I would be more comfortable .

I had some issues with this too because I do not like to travel with a lot of people especially when all of them are so fond of talking. The noise is not worth it at all . But I still agreed for my family.