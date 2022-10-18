Girl refuses to travel by train, bus, or near people talking; ruins family vacation.

I (19F) was going to travel to a different state for a cousin's wedding with my family. Initially they decided to go through train since none of us wants to drive for 7 hours and attend a wedding tired. But I have severe motion sickness and I refused to travel by train .
We are going with our uncle's family to make it a small fam vacation as well , so my dad and him agreed on renting a bus so I would be more comfortable .
I had some issues with this too because I do not like to travel with a lot of people especially when all of them are so fond of talking. The noise is not worth it at all . But I still agreed for my family.
Now a day before, I am informed that we have to take a teen relative with us because her parents do not want her to travel alone and she is also invited at the wedding. My parents have no problem with it because they believe we can easily make some room for her in the bus .