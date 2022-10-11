Girl walks out on her sweet 16 after sister announces engagement; gets called 'mean.'

This was a couple weeks ago but I still think about it. I 16F had my sweet 16th a couple weeks ago, nothing too crazy and that but my parents and my extended family all came over and we went out to a nice restaurant that my parents had booked. A lot of my family, cousins and nieces and nephews were there so it was a lot of people.

After we ate dinner and it was time to blow out my candles my mom insisted I open some of my presents so I didn’t have to carry them home. My aunties, uncles and grandparents gave me my presents, after opening their present and saying thank you and that, my older sister and her boyfriend gave me their present .