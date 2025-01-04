'I have been giving gifts to my BF's family without anything in return. Do I continue?' UPDATED

I've considered that maybe there isn't an expectation for me to bring a gift, but for most of these celebrations I'm invited to, it would be very odd not to bring one (e.g., baby shower, birthdays).

I've considered doing joint gifts with my boyfriend, but his mom also pointedly asked one time, "Is that the one from (my name)", without me mentioning that I had even brought a gift, which made it seem like it was a given that I should have brought one.

To be clear, I don't want / need any gifts from any one in his family. I work a decently-paying job (despite being in a HCOL city), and my boyfriend and I are both more financially comfortable for our age than his family.