Grandma annoys waiter at graduation dinner, teen snaps, 'I didn't want you here.'

Going out to dinner with fussy eaters can be a recipe for serious secondhand embarrassment. Especially when you know they won't respond well to any form of criticism or well-intended problem-solving.
You don't need to have years of waitressing experience in order to recognize how annoying it is to play a game of 20 questions when you're trying to take people's orders. And the correlation between people who ask endless questions and people who have loud complaints are pretty much one-to-one.
She wrote:
AITA for saying I didn’t even want my grandparents to come to my graduation dinner for this reason?
Going out to eat with my grandparents has always been an ordeal. They complain and always make the waiter jump through hoops over the smallest things. So it was my graduation dinner right after my ceremony. I beg my mom for it to be just us as a family and not invite my grandparents for the above reasons. My mom said it would be disrespectful not to invite them since they went to my ceremony.