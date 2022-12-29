Woman compares her miscarriage to death of a fiancé; 'it's not the end of the world.'

After a family dispute, a woman posted on Reddit to find out if she indeed was the A-hole...

wasitheasshole_ writes:

I had a miscarriage last year which was the worst moment of my life, and it took a big hit in our relationship. Me and my husband's divorce just got finalized last month and it's honestly a different type of pain, but I thankfully have wonderful friends and family who've been supporting me all the way.

We had Christmas dinner with family. A lot of my relatives kept checking in with me, asking if I was doing okay and bringing me food. I felt really loved and it was pretty fun overall, and took my mind off everything for a bit.

My cousin A's fiance recently passed. She was at dinner, but wasn't talking much and mostly kept to herself. I saw her getting soda, so I asked if she could bring me one as well.

That didn't go well.