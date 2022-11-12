Groom asks if he's wrong to do mother-son dance with stepmom who dad left bio mom for.

For some families a mother-son or father-daughter (or whatever combo you want) dance should be dictated by DNA. For plenty of other families it really doesn't matter. If you're a mother or father figure in the bride or groom's life, why not celebrate that at the wedding with a dance.

But what happens when there's tension between a bio parent and a stepparent? With children of divorce, things aren't that simple, and although the wedding should really be about the bride and groom, it's not wrong to consider other sensitivities. If family at the wedding are getting hurt by the choices you make, what do you do? Here's one man's story...