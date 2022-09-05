Guy asks if he was wrong to 'accidentally' out 'golden child' sister.

In a post on Reddit a young man with some family issues wanted to know if he was the AH for his behavior. Here's his story...

For context, my (20M) sister, Zo, (15F) has always been the golden child. I, on the other hand, was not. I always got yelled at for everything as a kid, especially when it came to her. [All names made up]

She was really sensitive when she moved in with us (having lived with my aunt and uncle until she was 6 due to my parents not being able to support two kids) and cried at nearly everything. Got her the wrong snack? Cried and told dad. Putting one cube to much ice in her water? Cried and told dad. I hold a bit of a grudge cus I feel like I had to grow up too fast because of her.

"Things have gotten better as we grew up, both parents apologizing to me for everything and her toughening up, but we still don’t enjoy each other."