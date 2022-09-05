Guy asks if he was wrong to 'accidentally' out 'golden child' sister.

In a post on Reddit a young man with some family issues wanted to know if he was the AH for his behavior. Here's his story...
For context, my (20M) sister, Zo, (15F) has always been the golden child. I, on the other hand, was not. I always got yelled at for everything as a kid, especially when it came to her. [All names made up]
She was really sensitive when she moved in with us (having lived with my aunt and uncle until she was 6 due to my parents not being able to support two kids) and cried at nearly everything. Got her the wrong snack? Cried and told dad. Putting one cube to much ice in her water? Cried and told dad. I hold a bit of a grudge cus I feel like I had to grow up too fast because of her.
On to the story, Zo has had a ‘friend,’ Elle (16F), come over to our house (I still live with my parents) a lot recently. Elle and Zo have hung out at least a dozen times in the past month and slept over 3 times, the most recent (unknown to me at the time) being last night at our house.(Zo’s school got cancelled for today and yesterday due to electrical issues)