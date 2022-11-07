Guy forced to include stepbrother while mourning dad; cuts ties with mom forever.

My parents divorced when my sister (20f) and I (19m) were 5 and 6 years old. She met her husband three years later. He was a widower with a 7 month old son (I think he was 7 months old when they met). She instantly moved them in and started claiming his son as her own and raising him like us.
She got engaged to him, and a few weeks before the wedding our dad died. By this point my mom had become estranged from her entire extended family. She told my dad's parents that if they wanted to see us again soon, they would need to come to her wedding and watch all three of us (including my stepbrother).
She then told them after the wedding that going forward if they wanted to see us, or spend time with us, they had to include my stepbrother. They hadn't wanted to. They tried to argue for time with just us–offering to pay for it all 100%. But mom said no. She said they needed to come to the house and make an effort with all three of us, and not just take two with them.