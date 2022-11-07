Guy forced to include stepbrother while mourning dad; cuts ties with mom forever.

"AITA for telling my mom she only has one kid?"

My parents divorced when my sister (20f) and I (19m) were 5 and 6 years old. She met her husband three years later. He was a widower with a 7 month old son (I think he was 7 months old when they met). She instantly moved them in and started claiming his son as her own and raising him like us.

She got engaged to him, and a few weeks before the wedding our dad died. By this point my mom had become estranged from her entire extended family. She told my dad's parents that if they wanted to see us again soon, they would need to come to her wedding and watch all three of us (including my stepbrother).