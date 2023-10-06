Guy and his GF become step-siblings; now their parents are trying to break them up. 'AITA?'

Here's the story:
My girlfriend and I were childhood friends turned high school/college sweethearts. We are both 20 now and have been dating since we were 14. We are both commuter students at the same state college, so we still live at home. The same home. Because our parents are married.
It's my mom and her dad. Both divorced when they met, you can imagine the rest. When we were in HS we begged them not to date because of exactly this reason. Weirdly enough, while they were just dating they were totally fine with my girlfriend and I being together, but it pretty much changed immediately when they got married last year and moved in together.
Honestly, I hate being in this situation. Even though I know there is nothing wrong with us, it needles me every time my mom says "go tell your sister x". I think she is doing it on purpose to get under my skin. My (real) dad thinks the situation is hilarious and his view basically boils down to "What did you expect from the crazy b**ch?"
But I see him infrequently and our living situation would be very bad if we moved in with him (drugs) so that isn't an option. My girlfriend's bio mom has not been in the picture for her whole life, so that's not an option either. We can't afford to get our own place until we graduate.
This living situation is driving us crazy, but we want to ride it out until we've graduated and have jobs and can get our own place, or a place with roommates.
Our parents have become laser focused on breaking us up, calling us brother and sister at every opportunity and lecturing us about how disgusting it is, asking us aren't we embarrassed that our friends know, saying that it's not anyone's fault that they got married first and this is just the way it has to be.
I love this girl and have spent my life with her. I want to spend the rest of my life with her. I just can't stomach breaking up when we are fine and it is this bizarre outside circumstance trying to drive a wedge between us. AITA? Are we all bad? Is it inappropriate no matter what to date your "stepsister" who you live with?
Sandmint said:
NTA. You and your girlfriend have been together far longer than your parents. Your parents are ones who are making it weird. If anything, your friends probably think it's weird that your parents got married and are trying to break the two of you up after six years.
cocopuffscocopuffs said:
NTA. You were dating before they were dating- your not related- I see no issue. Your mom and her husband need a reality check. You are not siblings- you did not grow up as siblings. It was her choice to date her sons girlfriends dad, if she thinks it's weird that's her fault.
uhwhattimeisit said:
NTA. Go to a registry office and marry your girlfriend, then only refer to her dad as "my father-in-law" in front of your mum
Scully007 said:
You are NTA!!! This happened on Teen Mom were the two were going out then their parents met and got married, so did the two kids. They are all cool with it. I’m sorry about your situation, your mom is being a dick! I would be pissed at her for doing that to me. Stay strong for you and your girlfriend! Ride it out and when you are ready to leave, leave them behind!
pks267 said:
You and your girlfriend NTA. Your mum and her dad- YTA.
There’s no need for you and her to breakup. It’s a tough ride but keep going. At the end of the day you’re in a relationship with her and you love her.
If you broke up because of your parents then you will regret it for the rest of your life. You would not be happy that you broke up with someone who meant so much to you to keep someone else happy.