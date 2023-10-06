Guy and his GF become step-siblings; now their parents are trying to break them up. 'AITA?'

uhwhattimeisit said:

NTA. Go to a registry office and marry your girlfriend, then only refer to her dad as "my father-in-law" in front of your mum

Scully007 said:

You are NTA!!! This happened on Teen Mom were the two were going out then their parents met and got married, so did the two kids. They are all cool with it. I’m sorry about your situation, your mom is being a dick! I would be pissed at her for doing that to me. Stay strong for you and your girlfriend! Ride it out and when you are ready to leave, leave them behind!

pks267 said:

You and your girlfriend NTA. Your mum and her dad- YTA.

There’s no need for you and her to breakup. It’s a tough ride but keep going. At the end of the day you’re in a relationship with her and you love her.