Guy kicks sister and husband out of car for making out after BIL's funeral.

I come from a very “sex-positive” household. My parents taught my sister and I about sex, sexuality, and their “non-vanilla” lifestyle from a young age. They were very affectionate and touchy with each other in public and didn’t (and still don’t) seem to care about others opinions.

They lived a very… non-conventional lifestyle and weren’t afraid to flaunt it.

On one hand, my parents never treated sex as a shameful subject, therefore, I received a very comprehensive, inclusive, form of sex education. On the other hand, I think I was introduced to many topics at a very young age.