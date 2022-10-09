Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy kicks sister and husband out of car for making out after BIL's funeral.

Guy kicks sister and husband out of car for making out after BIL's funeral.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 9, 2022 | 9:50 PM
ADVERTISING

I come from a very “sex-positive” household. My parents taught my sister and I about sex, sexuality, and their “non-vanilla” lifestyle from a young age. They were very affectionate and touchy with each other in public and didn’t (and still don’t) seem to care about others opinions.

They lived a very… non-conventional lifestyle and weren’t afraid to flaunt it.

On one hand, my parents never treated sex as a shameful subject, therefore, I received a very comprehensive, inclusive, form of sex education. On the other hand, I think I was introduced to many topics at a very young age.

In many ways, my sister, “Angie,” turned out like my parents. She proclaims that she’s “sex-positive,” and has no qualms with openly discussing sex in great detail at every opportunity. She believes that if a person is uncomfortable, they must be a “conservative virgin/prude who clearly hates all forms of self-expression.” (her words).

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content