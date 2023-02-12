Guy promises to take nephew to Super Bowl party; wants to cancel for girl he just met.

AITA for canceling my plans to take nephew to Super Bowl party with a retired NFL player because I met a girl last night?

So nothing has happened yet…I’m feeling out what I should do.

My nephew is 9 and a massive football fan…like lives and dies with with it. My boss is hosting a Super Bowl party and he went to college with a guy who was a pretty decent sized name in the NFL in mid 2010s.

I asked my boss if my nephew (edit: and his best friend) could come and he said this player loves kids who the love the game so for sure. I told nephew and he’s been so excited.