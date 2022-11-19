Guy asks if he'd be wrong to skip Thanksgiving over slights at brother's wedding.

In this holiday post, a guy feels slighted by his brother in a few ways. Now he feels like he needs to confront is brother with his hurt, and go low contact. Should he have just sucked it up and gotten over it, or is he right to skip some family events in the name of self care? Here's his story...

My brother and I are 8 years apart. I’m older. Since he was about 12 I have lived in another state. We aren’t close, but we hang out a few times a year and it’s easy and fun. I recently moved to the same city as he and my parents.