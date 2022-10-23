Guy tells sister her wedding is a 'knock-off' of his; she leaves crying.

I have always been "the favorite" among my siblings. As the baby of the family and the only boy, I got doted on a little extra. This extra doting increased when I expressed an interest in dance and actually discovered a talent for it.
This makes sense in my mind: my schedule required more time and money devoted to it since I now had to be taken to classes and showcases, needed the proper attire, etc..
There were a few years of tension between my sisters and I, especially during our teen years, where it seemed like they blamed me for what was going on or expected me to apologize for our parents' choices - something I adamantly refuse to do.
Tensions seemed to ease some when we went our separate ways. My sisters stuck around in our home town to get jobs while I moved to a city about an hour away for college. I met my now husband there and despite what my parents tried to talk us into, we got married in a tiny ceremony at the local courthouse where only immediate family was present.