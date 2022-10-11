Guy threatens to call child services on SIL if she leaves kid at home with him.

Me (25M), my brother Jack (27M) and his wife Jill (25F).

It all started when Jack and Jill got pregnant. Their lease almost ended and my parents invited them to stay at our house. The day they came, Jack asked me why I haven't moved out of my room yet.

I was confused, like wtf, and he told me that he and Jill will be at my room and I go to guest room. I refused, but my parents got mad, we got into a fight, I lost and ended in much smaller guest room.

Then Jill had a problem with my cooking. I eat scrambled eggs with mozzarela and avocado every day for breakfast and she couldn't stand the smell. She asked me to stop, I refused, my parents got involved, I had to stop.

There were problems with other food too, and I had to stop cooking them. I was told I must be more accomodating cause she pregnant. Like that is my problem. Then Jill started to boss me around.