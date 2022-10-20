Guy wants mom to babysit weekdays for 6 months because he pays her rent; she says no.

To make a long story somewhat short, I had bought my parents house from them over 2 years ago. Me, my wife and my 3 month old live downstairs, parents live upstairs. I don't charge them any rent, we just split the bills for the utilities.

My wife has been off work for 3 months, and her contract was set to end with her employer in December. However her employer just let her know that they are willing to extend her contract for 6 more months starting in January, and the extra salary and benefits would help a lot. It would be a Monday through Friday schedule.