Guy wants mom to babysit weekdays for 6 months because he pays her rent; she says no.

To make a long story somewhat short, I had bought my parents house from them over 2 years ago. Me, my wife and my 3 month old live downstairs, parents live upstairs. I don't charge them any rent, we just split the bills for the utilities.
My wife has been off work for 3 months, and her contract was set to end with her employer in December. However her employer just let her know that they are willing to extend her contract for 6 more months starting in January, and the extra salary and benefits would help a lot. It would be a Monday through Friday schedule.
I asked my mom if she would be able to watch the baby for these 6 months, as the extra 6 months of salary and benefits would help greatly (my salary is higher than my wifes, but her benefits are much better and cheaper. Currently my son is on her health care plan).