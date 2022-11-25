Guy's mom shows favoritism to 'adoptive' neighbor; he walks out on her. AITA?

AITA for leaving when my mom told me to move my car so her neighbor’s daughter can park in her driveway?

Some backstory: my mom has always wanted a daughter. Instead she ended up with 2 sons and 6 grandsons.

16 years ago, a young woman with a 2 year old daughter (let’s call the daughter Lily) moved across the street from her. She was a single mom and didn’t have any family in the area so my mom offered to help take care of the little girl while her mom worked/studied.

Over the years, she’s become an adoptive mom/grandmother to this woman and her daughter. She was there when the woman married her husband and had 2 more girls together. She’s very close to the whole family but especially Lily.