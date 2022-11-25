Guy's mom shows favoritism to 'adoptive' neighbor; he walks out on her. AITA?

Some backstory: my mom has always wanted a daughter. Instead she ended up with 2 sons and 6 grandsons.
16 years ago, a young woman with a 2 year old daughter (let’s call the daughter Lily) moved across the street from her. She was a single mom and didn’t have any family in the area so my mom offered to help take care of the little girl while her mom worked/studied.
Over the years, she’s become an adoptive mom/grandmother to this woman and her daughter. She was there when the woman married her husband and had 2 more girls together. She’s very close to the whole family but especially Lily.
My mom was born and raised in Italy. My dad was French. My brother and I don’t speak any French or Italian. Lily is not only fluent in French and Italian but she knows more about the culture than me or my brother and she knows all of my mom’s recipes. My mom also helped pay for her private school tuition because she doesn’t like the public schools in the area.