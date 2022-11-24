Guy's sister is marrying a bigot; he skips wedding; convinces family to skip too.

"AITA for refusing to attend my sisters wedding because of her fiancé?"

I (28M) have been married to my wife (28F) for 7 years, and although that was very young to get married we had been together since year 8 of secondary school and it’s safe to say I think she’s the one.

Now I come from a white family from Britain whereas she comes from a black family and she is dark skinned. My family never were racist towards her and were immediately accepting and her and my mother are pretty much best friends and last year we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

3 years ago though my sister(28F)(Twin) got a new boyfriend (30M) me and him didn’t have any problems as we hardly ever spoke but he seemed nice enough,so nice in fact that I helped him and my sister do the letters for their wedding.