Woman asks if she was wrong to hide pregnancy from family to protect 'jealous' sister.

Having a baby should be one of the happiest moments of your life. Sharing and celebrating your pregnancy with your immediate family is usually an exciting and blissful time for new moms, but Reddit user u/Fantastic_Smile5462 felt she had to hide her entire pregnancy and the birth of her firstborn from both her parents and sister because of her sister's struggle with fertility issues.

When she finally broke the news that she had a baby, her family did not take it well. Now, this new mom has turned to the internet to ask if she was wrong for not coming clean sooner with her dysfunctional family.

AITA (Am I The As*hole) For Hiding A Pregnancy And Birth From My Family?