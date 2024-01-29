Husband begs for 50/50 ownership of new house; wife says, 'No, I got this.' AITA? UPDATED.

When this husband asks his wife to split their new house 50/50, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for pushing a 50% ownership on the house that me and my wife want to buy?"

Me and my wife are looking to buy a house to live in. Her savings are 4x mine and we will contribute all our savings to buy the house with a 30-year mortgage. We are looking to spend around $1.3m.

My wife wants the property to be divided in accordance to what each of us paid and I feel that this is completely unfair for me because of the following reasons:

For context, we've been married for 8 years and we both had no savings when we started dating in 2013. we also have 2 kids together.

Her salary was always higher than mine by about 30% but we both paid equally for everything. I also have to support my mom and dad in retirement which means she was able to accumulate much more than I did.