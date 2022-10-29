Man gets son a dog despite wife being 'terrified'; she wants it gone.

I’ve been terrified of dogs since I was young. My husband knew, but I don’t think he realised how bad it was until recently. He got our son a dog and at first, I was angry but he promised it wouldn’t come near me and our son was really happy so I agreed they could keep it as long as it was kept away from me.

For 2 months it was fine and I barely thought about the dog being so close but a few days ago the dog came inside and it freaked me out. I told my husband he had to get rid of it now since he broke his promise and I didn’t trust him to keep it away from me anymore.