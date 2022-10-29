Man gets son a dog despite wife being 'terrified'; she wants it gone.

I’ve been terrified of dogs since I was young. My husband knew, but I don’t think he realised how bad it was until recently. He got our son a dog and at first, I was angry but he promised it wouldn’t come near me and our son was really happy so I agreed they could keep it as long as it was kept away from me.
For 2 months it was fine and I barely thought about the dog being so close but a few days ago the dog came inside and it freaked me out. I told my husband he had to get rid of it now since he broke his promise and I didn’t trust him to keep it away from me anymore.
My husband doesn’t want to get rid of it because our son is very attached to it already and the dog is harmless according to him. He wants me to let him take me around the dog so that I’ll stop being so scared of it but I’ve refused and told him it had to go. We argued and he told me that if I wanted it gone, I would have to take it myself.