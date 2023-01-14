Man wants money to babysit own kids while wife goes out. ‘We've been arguing.’

Husband and wife arrangements get more and more modern by the day. On one corner of the internet, a husband has watched as his wife gets closer and closer with the neighbor. Now, he wants compensation for facilitating some of the logistics of their new friendship. He writes:

AITA for wanting to be paid for babysitting my own daughter?

My (39M) wife (34F) and I live in at a suburban house with our daughter (10F, Emily). Our neighbour next door (48M, Walter) is a single father with two daughters (14F and 12F). We have been living here for a little more than two years.