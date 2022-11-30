Woman's husband secretly puts tracker in sister's car; she asks if she should tell.

Very recently, I found out that my husband had installed a tracking device in his sister's car (he's a mechanic) while he was fixing it for her. I confronted him and he refused to tell me what was going on or expand on the situation. His sister and I are close.

I threatened him to tell her and her husband but he lashed out saying that this has nothing to do with me and that I was out of line to get myself involved. He told me "it's complicated" that he can't say anything to me now and that I should keep my nose out of it. We had an argument and he started avoiding me saying there's gonna be an issue if I go through with my threat.