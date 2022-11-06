Woman kicks sister out for rude comments about husband's deceased first wife.

I met him a few months after she died in a car accident, got married 2 years after that. We've been together 6 years. He was devastated when she died. I told him I never expected to "replace" her in any way & considered myself another chapter in his life. I was warmly accepted into the family and his circle of friends.
My sister recently she fell on hard times - lost her job, apartment, and so on. We took her in.
My husband has always had a home office. My sister was poking around the house when he was out, and discovered a photo of him & his first wife among the framed pictures he has.
It's not their wedding photo or anything, just a typical cute couple photo. It's the only printed photo of her in the house, taken a few months before her accident. They didn't have kids, so pics are all he has. There are a lot more photos of us.