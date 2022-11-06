Someecards Logo
Woman kicks sister out for rude comments about husband's deceased first wife.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 6, 2022 | 7:07 PM
I recently kicked my sister out of our home for the way she reacted to a photo of my husband & his first wife. AITA?

I met him a few months after she died in a car accident, got married 2 years after that. We've been together 6 years. He was devastated when she died. I told him I never expected to "replace" her in any way & considered myself another chapter in his life. I was warmly accepted into the family and his circle of friends.

My sister recently she fell on hard times - lost her job, apartment, and so on. We took her in.

My husband has always had a home office. My sister was poking around the house when he was out, and discovered a photo of him & his first wife among the framed pictures he has.

It's not their wedding photo or anything, just a typical cute couple photo. It's the only printed photo of her in the house, taken a few months before her accident. They didn't have kids, so pics are all he has. There are a lot more photos of us.

