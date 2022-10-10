Wife calls husband a 'jerk' for suggesting they spend less on Christmas this year.

Is he a Grinch, or just being fiscally responsible (hiss user name is notagrinchaita, but you can't answer that question for yourself)?

Is he airing all his dirty laundry on Reddit and trying to make his wife look bad (and potentially self-owning), or is he struggling and genuinely needs advice? You make the call.

My wife (36F) and I (38M) have been married for 10 years and have 3 kids (8, 5, & 3). We both work full-time and live fairly comfortably. I work in sales and have had somewhat of a down year commission wise. At least compared to the last couple years.