Husbands forbids wife from visiting sick brother, in-laws call him selfish.

When this husband is fed up with his wife's unhealthy behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife she can’t drive my In-laws to see her sick brother?"

My wife (Sarah) and I have been married for 27yrs and have 6 kids. Our parents are all in their 80’s. All three have health issues. Sarah is the hardest working person I know.

A year ago she would alternate with brother #1 taking care of my in-laws. On the days she wasn’t taking care of them she took care of my mom. Brother #1 died unexpectedly and now my wife takes care of her parents all day and my wheelchair ridden mom at night.

We still have kids at home and after my mom goes to bed my wife stays up doing laundry and cleaning our home.